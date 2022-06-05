Game Thread #56: Milwaukee Brewers (33-22) vs San Diego Padres (32-21)

The Brewers have not scored in two days. That’s been the big story of the series. They’ve scored five runs all series, and four of those came in the ninth inning of Thursday’s game. If the Brewers want to salvage a series sweep, they’ll need to score some runs this afternoon.

To score those runs, the Brewers will need to find some success against Mike Clevinger. He had made three starts this season after returning from Tommy John surgery, but went back on the IL with a triceps strain. He’s back from the IL to make today’s start. In 3 starts this season, he has posted a 3.21 ERA and 3.01 FIP. This is his first career start against the Brewers, after spending most of the time in the AL with the Cleveland Guardians.

Eric Lauer starts for the Brewers today. Lauer is looking to rebound from his last start against the Cubs, where he only pitched four innings and allowed three runs (two earned). His ERA has crept up to 2.49 and his FIP to 3.80.

Here is the lineup for the finale.