Brewers activate Hunter Renfroe from IL, place Trevor Gott on IL with groin injury

After a weekend where the Brewers scored just nine runs in four games, including two shutouts and a one-hitter, the Brewers are getting some needed batters back in the lineup.

Hunter Renfroe was activated from the IL today, after missing two weeks with a right hamstring strain. Renfroe barely needed the full 10-day IL stint to recover, but the Brewers played it safe with him and gave him a few extra days to make sure he was back to 100% first. It’s a needed boost for the offense, which has an overall batting line of .208/.282/.364 and 82 wRC+ in the two weeks since Renfroe went on the IL. In particular, the outfielders have had a rough time. Tyrone Taylor has posted a 92 wRC+ in that time, but Christian Yelich, Andrew McCutchen, and Lorenzo Cain are at 24, -2, and -4 in that time, respectively.

Meanwhile, Trevor Gott landed on the IL after sustaining a groin injury on Sunday. Gott allowed a three-run home run in his appearance on Sunday, which ended up being the deciding factor in the loss against the Padres. While the injury is minor, he won’t pitch in this series so the Brewers opted for an IL move. Gott has been roughed up lately, allowing runs in three of his last five appearances. Overall this season, Gott has a 3.86 ERA and 3.71 FIP with a 9.00 K/9 and 1.29 BB/9.

Hunter Renfroe is back in the lineup today, according to Adam McCalvy. Luis Urias is also back in the lineup after missing a few games with a thumb injury. One player that is not back is Willy Adames, who remains on the IL. Craig Counsell addressed that in his pregame interview, stating that he wants to give Adames one more day. He is expected to be activated tomorrow.

