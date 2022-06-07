Game Thread #57: Milwaukee Brewers (33-23) vs Philadelphia Phillies (25-29)

The Brewers and the Phillies square off Tuesday to start a three-game series, with Jason Alexander getting the ball for game one. The Phillies will send out Ranger Suarez, who enters Tuesday with a 4-3 record and 4.69 ERA. The Phillies come to Milwaukee winners of 4 of their last 5, including a three-game sweep of the Angels. Meanwhile, the NL Central-leading Brewers will try to bounce back after dropping three in a row to the Padres.

A big reason the Brewers struggled against the Padres was due to their inability to score runs. In the four-game series, the Brewers were only able to tally nine runs, getting shut out twice. Tonight sees the return of Hunter Renfroe to the lineup, who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list earlier today. Renfroe is batting .266 with 9 home runs and 19 RBI this season. The Brewers also welcome Luis Urias back to the lineup, who missed the last two games with a thumb injury.

