The Brew Crew Ball Weekly Mailbag is back!

In the past, Brew Crew Ball has featured an on-and-off weekly mailbag. However, the last edition was published in May 2019.

That changes this week.

Brew Crew Ball is rebooting the weekly mailbag! Every Wednesday, I’ll be opening the floor for your questions concerning the Brewers, baseball in general, and other occasional nonsense that you find worthy of discussion. I’ll select a handful of questions to respond to for each week’s edition of the mailbag, which will go live at noon every Friday.

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @baseball7310 to ensure that I see your questions.

While there is no specific cutoff time for questions, the sooner you get them in, the more likely I am to see them. I won’t be able to include every question in each mailbag, but I’ll do my best to respond to a wide range of topics and highlight as many different voices as possible throughout the season.

After getting off to the best 50-game start in franchise history, the Brewers have encountered their first four-game losing streak of the season and continue to deal with an array of injuries. Maybe some of your inquiries at the moment aren’t coming from the most optimistic mindset, but that’s okay. Whether you’re positive, negative, or simply curious, I want to hear what’s on your mind!

With that, let the questions roll in. I’m looking forward to hearing from you each week!