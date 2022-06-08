Milwaukee Brewers activate Willy Adames from injured list, option Pablo Reyes

The Brewers’ offense got a significant shot in the arm ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies, as the club activated Willy Adames from the 10-day injured list. They optioned utility man Pablo Reyes in a corresponding move.

Adames has been out of action with a high ankle sprain since leaving a game against the Marlins on May 15. He suffered the injury when he landed on the ankle awkwardly at a play at the plate.

The 26-year-old returned to the field in the bottom half of the inning in an attempt to play through it, but he was later removed and placed on the injured list a few days later.

Adames began a rehab assignment last Sunday, but it was briefly paused after he complained of some right quad soreness. That ailment quickly subsided, however, and all indicators point to Adames being fully healthy.

The Brewers chose to exercise caution with their shortstop, waiting an extra day to bring him back instead of activating him along with Hunter Renfroe on Tuesday. He returns to his customary spot in the lineup tonight, batting second and starting at short.

Reyes and Keston Hiura were the top candidates to return to Nashville when Adames returned, and the club ultimately decided to ship the former out.

Optioning the more versatile player is a bit surprising given that utility man Mike Brosseau remains on the injured list and Kolten Wong is nursing right calf discomfort, but the Brewers must believe that Adames, Luis Urias, and Jace Peterson provide enough coverage in the middle infield.