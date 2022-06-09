Losing streak hits five games as Phillies blank Brewers 10-0

Box Score

A lineup shakeup and the return of Willy Adames failed to spark the sputtering Brewers offense, as they fell 10-0 to the Phillies on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola was in control all night, allowing just four hits in eight scoreless innings. Andrew Bellatti worked a perfect ninth to complete the shutout.

Christian Yelich was the only Brewer to reach scoring position, leading off the sixth inning with a single and swiping second base. Rowdy Tellez was the only one to record multiple hits, going 2-4 with a pair of singles.

Adrian Houser started his night strong, striking out four of the first seven hitters he faced. Things escalated quickly in the third inning when he allowed a pair of two-run home runs to Bryson Stott and Rhys Hoskins, making the score 4-0.

The Phillies would add another run on a solo shot by Odubel Herrera to lead off the fifth inning and make it a 5-0 game.

It was an unusual night for Houser, who managed to work six innings but allowed three home runs and struck out five.

Brent Suter was first out of the bullpen. He ate up two innings, allowing a run on two hits while striking out two.

Luke Barker struggled in his second career big-league appearance, coughing up four runs on five hits in an inning of work. The minor-league veteran struggled to command his splitter, including a pitch that he left in the upper third of the strike zone that Bryce Harper demolished into the right-field seats to cap the score at 10-0.

The Brewers send Corbin Burnes to the mound on Thursday afternoon looking to end the Phillies' winning streak and avoid a sweep at home. It was a rare tough start for the reigning Cy Young winner his last time out, as the Padres got to him for five runs in just 3 2⁄ 3 innings.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.