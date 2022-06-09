Game Thread #59: Milwaukee Brewers (33-25) vs Philadelphia Phillies (27-29)

After losing their last five games, the Brewers hope to win the last game of their three-game series against the Phillies. Corbin Burnes will be on the mound facing Zach Eflin. After their hot start this season, the Brewers have entered a massive slump, unable to score offensively in the last week or so.

Adames will be back at shortstop, while Urias will be at second and hitting in the cleanup spot. Jace Peterson starts at third base, with Tyrone Taylor starting in center.

First pitch will be at 1:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.