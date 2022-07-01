Game Thread #79: Milwaukee Brewers (44-34) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (31-45)

The Brewers hope to take game two of the series against the Pirates Friday, with Corbin Burnes on the mound facing Roansy Contreras.

Kolten Wong is playing second with Luis Urias starting at third. Christian Yelich leads off and plays left field while Andrew McCutchen gets the start in right. Counsell also has chosen Keston Hiura to DH, with Rowdy Tellez starting at first and batting third.

The first pitch is at 6:05 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.