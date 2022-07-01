Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Where do the Brewers need help?

We asked and you answered, Brewers fans: 61% of those who participated in our SB Nation Reacts survey said the Brewers should focus on getting outfield help at the trade deadline. None of the other three options really finished close, as 19% of fans said corner infield, 16% said pitching and just 4% said middle infield.

The Brewers have faced many difficulties in the outfield this year, whether it be from a lack of production or injuries. They recently DFA’d fan-favorite Lorenzo Cain, while fellow outfielders Andrew McCutchen (.254/.322/.383, 7 HR, 32 RBI), Tyrone Taylor (.224/.274/.421, 9 HR, 32 RBI) and Christian Yelich (.253/.342/.385, 7 HR, 28 RBI) have all had their ups and downs this season.

The best performing outfielder so far has been Hunter Renfroe (.247/.300/.490, 13 HR, 27 RBI), but he’s also already had two trips to the injured list this season. With the inconsistencies, I think it would surprise no one to see the Brewers add another outfielder in the next month, as plenty of candidates are available. These include the Royals’ Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor, the Diamondbacks’ David Peralta and the Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds, among others.

Only time will tell what the Brewers do, as the trade deadline is just over a month away (Aug. 2). Stay tuned for more Reacts surveys in the future and thanks for voting!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. We ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans across the country each week.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.