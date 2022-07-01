Brewers dominate en route to 19-2 victory

Box Score

The Brewers dominated in a revenge victory against the Pirates Friday night, winning 19-2 behind strong offense and a solid performance from Corbin Burnes.

Following an 8-7 loss Thursday night, the Brewers came out swinging, quickly putting up seven runs in the second inning against starter Roansy Contreras.

The inning started with an Andrew McCutchen single, followed by a run-scoring double from Kolten Wong and a two-run homer from Luis Urias. After Omar Narvaez popped out, Keston Hiura hit a homer of his own to push the lead to 4-0. The Brewers wouldn’t stop there, as Jonathan Davis and Christian Yelich walked, Willy Adames grounded into a forceout and Rowdy Tellez capped off the inning with a three-run bomb to make it 7-0.

On the other side of the ball, Corbin Burnes pitched well despite not having his A-plus stuff. He lasted six innings, allowing one run on one hit and four walks while adding five strikeouts. Despite the early 7-0 lead, the Brewers kept pouring it on, scoring two more in the fourth inning on a two-run double by Tellez, giving him five RBIs on the night.

After the Pirates finally scored in the bottom of the sixth to make it 9-1, the Brewers showed no mercy in the top of the eighth.

The Pirates brought in rookie reliever Cam Vieaux, who proceeded to allow 10 straight runners to reach base before getting an out. Urias started the inning with a double, followed by a Narvaez walk, a Hiura single, a Davis walk, a Yelich infield single and an Adames grand slam to make it 15-1. The Brewers kept going, as Tellez reached on an error by Oneil Cruz on a pop-up to shallow center and he was followed by a McCutchen single. Mike Brosseau pinch hit for Wong and doubled to score both, making it 17-1. Urias, who led off the inning, then walked to reach for the second time in the inning.

Vieaux finally managed to get the last three batters on a lineout, strikeout and flyout, but not before throwing 56 pitches, including 48 before getting an out. The Brewers broadcast team of Bill Schroeder and Jeff Levering said multiple times during the inning that they were stunned that Pirates manager Derek Shelton didn’t remove Vieaux, as he was clearly laboring late in the inning.

With a comfortable 17-1 lead, the Brewers let Trevor Kelley pitch multiple innings in his return from AAA. He finished the night going two innings, allowing one earned run and striking out three.

With the lead 17-2 entering the ninth, the Pirates inserted infielder Josh VanMeter to pitch. It was the second pitching appearance for VanMeter this season, after he allowed five earned runs over one inning against the Cardinals back in May.

In the ninth, the Brewers kept hitting against the position player, as Victor Caratini hit a home run to make it 18-2 after entering defensively in the eighth. After Adames popped out, Tyrone Taylor singled and McCutchen smashed a double to put runners at second and third. Brosseau grounded out to score Taylor and make it 19-2 before Urias popped out to short to end the inning.

Brosseau got to pitch for the Brewers in the bottom of the ninth and would have set the Bucs down in order with three groundouts except Hiura made an error on the last out of the game to allow Diego Castillo to reach. Brosseau then set down Hoy Park to end the inning and the game with a final score of 19-2.

Every batter reached base at least once and every batter also had a hit with the exception of Narvaez and Davis, who each walked and scored. Every batter also scored at least once with the exception of Brosseau.

While no single player had a standout offensive performance, Adames finished with three runs and four RBIs from his grand slam while Tellez tallied five RBIs himself. Brosseau also had three RBIs despite only entering the game in the eighth inning.

The Brewers will take on the Pirates for game three tomorrow afternoon at 3:05 p.m. CDT. Neither team has announced their starter at this point, but it seems likely that Aaron Ashby will make his return from the IL for the Brewers.