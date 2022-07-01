Brewers send Adrian Houser to IL, recall Trevor Kelley

The Brewers sent starter Adrian Houser to the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain and recalled reliever Trevor Kelley in a corresponding move Friday afternoon.

Houser was removed in the third inning with right elbow tightness in Thursday’s game after just 42 pitches. After tests on Friday in Milwaukee revealed nothing severe, the Brewers moved him to the IL and it’s expected he’ll be throwing within a couple of weeks, according to a quote from manager Craig Counsell via MLB.com reporter Adam McCalvy.

Houser has a 4-8 record with a 4.72 ERA through 76.1 innings this season in what has been a rough year after going 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA over 142.1 innings last year.

Kelley, who was just sent to AAA earlier this week, was recalled to replace Houser on the roster. Kelley has struggled so far this season, pitching to a 6.88 ERA over 16.1 innings. He pitched a lot better over his last six appearances, however, allowing three earned runs — all of which came in a single appearance — over his last 8 1⁄ 3 innings.