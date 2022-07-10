Brewers stars Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader selected for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Two of Milwaukee’s brightest stars are headed to Los Angeles.

On Sunday the 2022 MLB All-Star game rosters were announced, with Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and closer Josh Hader getting the nod. This is Burnes’ second career All-Star selection, with his first coming last season. For Hader, 2022 will be his fourth trip to the Midsummer Classic, as he was selected in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

The 2021 NL Cy Young winner Burnes hasn’t missed a beat in 2022. His 134 strikeouts are tops in the National League, and he ranks top 5 in WHIP (2nd at 0.89), ERA (4th at 2.20), and opposing team average (2nd at .182), while currently sitting 10th in wins at seven. He has had six games of 10+ strikeouts and six games with one or fewer walks. Burnes continues to be an anchor for the Brewers rotation that has struggled with injuries in 2022 and will be a crucial piece for any postseason run.

Josh Hader has had a historic first half as the Brewers' closer. He tied the record for most consecutive scoreless appearances of 40 this season, a record that began at the end of 2021. He carried the longest active streak without blowing a save into this season and has given up just 6 runs all season. He owns a league-best 26 saves so far, with a K/9 currently sitting at an impressive 15.4. The 3x NL Reliever of the Year continues to dominate opposing hitters in 2022. It is only fitting that the duo that combined for the Brewers' second no-hitter in franchise history last season make another All-Star team together.

You can watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on Tuesday, July 19th at 6:30 pm CT on Fox or listen on ESPN Radio.