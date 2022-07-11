Brewers take 8-6 series loss against Pirates on Sunday

Box Score

(I apologize for the missed thread/recap yesterday, here’s a catch-up recap for yesterday’s game.)

The Brewers and Pirates played their rubber match yesterday, and the Brewers were looking for the series win. While the offense had a good day, the pitching couldn’t back them up.

The Pirates struck first, using three straight singles to give them an early 1-0 lead. They tacked onto that in the second, as Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled and then scored from third on a passed ball by Pedro Severino. The Brewers rallied back in the bottom of the third, as Mike Brosseau and Luis Urias each had RBI singles that tied the game at 2-2.

The Pirates took the lead back in the top of the fifth with a Hayes solo home run. In the bottom of the inning, doubles by Jonathan Davis and Willy Adames tied the game again at 3-3. Mike Brosseau moved Adames up to third with a single, and Urias hit a sacrifice fly to give the Brewers their lone lead of the game at 4-3.

Eric Lauer didn’t have his best game, as he pitched five innings and allowed three runs and six hits. One run was unearned because of Severino’s passed ball. Lauer did strike out seven in the game compared to just one walk.

Trevor Gott came in for the sixth to try and protect the lead, but he couldn’t keep it. Michael Chavis led off the inning with a home run, and an Oneil Cruz home run put the Pirates ahead 5-4. Jandel Gustave followed it with a clean seventh inning, then Brent Suter had a clean eighth. Suter returned for the ninth and allowed a double, but got two outs before Chi Chi Gonzalez came in to finish the inning. He allowed a walk, and then a three-run home run to Daniel Vogelbach.

Andrew McCutchen closed the gap to 8-6 with a two-run home run in the ninth. However, that was as close as they could get as the Brewers fell to the Pirates.

Brosseau and Davis led the offense with two hits each. Seven different players recorded a hit in the game for the Crew.

The Brewers have a week-long road trip now before the All-Star Break. The trip starts with a two-game trip to Minnesota beginning Tuesday. Jason Alexander and Josh Winder will face off in the first game. First pitch is at 6:40 PM.