Game Thread #88: Milwaukee Brewers (48-39) @ Minnesota Twins (48-40)

The Brewers are in Minnesota tonight to kick off a two-game series against the Twins.

After dropping consecutive series against the Cubs and Pirates, Milwaukee is hoping for better performance against the interleague rivals.

Jason Alexander gets the ball for the Brewers and is hoping to right the ship after a tough start that saw him charged with seven runs (six earned) against the Cubs.

Rookie Josh Winder starts for the Twins. In nine appearances (five starts) spanning 40 1⁄ 3 innings, the 25-year-old has posted a 3.12 ERA and 4.10 FIP.

The Brewers continue their trend of regaining an injured player but losing another to a new ailment. This time, Hunter Renfroe is back from the injured list, but Christian Yelich was scratched from the lineup with back tightness. Kolten Wong moves to the leadoff spot, and Jace Peterson starts in left field.

Lineups: