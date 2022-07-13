Twins walk off Brewers in series finale, 4-1

Box Score

After winning their first game of the two-game set against the Twins, the Brewers fell in the second, after leaving a plethora of men on base. Aaron Ashby got the start against Joe Ryan for the Twins. Ashby has pitched well so far this season and has proved to be a reliable arm that Counsell can count on in his starting rotation.

The Twins struck first, scoring in the top of the second, as Celestino hit an RBI single to score Jeffers. Ashby was then able to get Buxton to ground into a fielder’s choice, ending the inning with no further damage.

The Brewers then answered right back in the top of the third, as Jace Peterson smashed a solo home run to center field, tying the game at one.

The Brewers only managed to get four hits in the contest, and the score remained even deep into the ball game, with both pitching staffs dealing in the middle innings. With the game still tied at one heading into the ninth, Counsell elected to go with Josh Hader for the last frame. He allowed a walk to Polanco and Kepler followed him up with a single. Miranda then hit a three-run walk-off home run to end the game and the series.

Milwaukee will now head to San Francisco for a four-game series against the Giants, their last series before the All-Star break. Thursday’s opener against the Giants features All-Star Corbin Burnes against Carlos Rodon. The first pitch is at 8:45 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.