Game Thread #91: Milwaukee Brewers (50-40) vs San Francisco Giants (45-43)

The Brewers will look to clinch at least a series split as they take on the San Francisco Giants in game two of four Friday night by the bay.

The Brewers will be led by pitcher Brandon Woodruff, who has pitched well since returning from injury in late June. In his three starts since returning, he’s allowed just four runs across 17 innings (2.12 ERA) with 27 strikeouts against three walks and 12 hits.

Woodruff will battle against Alex Wood for the Giants. Wood has a 4.43 ERA this season, but he’s looked good as of late as well. In his last two starts, he’s allowed just one run over 12 innings (0.75 ERA) with 12 strikeouts against one walk and seven hits, including seven shutout innings against the Padres last time out.

Christian Yelich will make his first start since the weekend after pinch running last night. He’ll lead off and play left field. He’s followed in the lineup by Willy Adames, Andrew McCutchen, Mike Brosseau, Hunter Renfroe and Luis Urias. Pedro Severino bats seventh and gets the start behind the plate with Kolten Wong and Jonathan Davis rounding out the order. Rowdy Tellez notably gets a day off against the lefty.

First pitch is set for 9:15 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.