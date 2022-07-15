Joey Wiemer named to NL Futures Game roster as replacement

The Brewers' No. 3 prospect and MLB’s No. 62 prospect Joey Wiemer has been named a replacement for the NL Futures Game roster, replacing Rockies’ No. 2 prospect Ezequiel Tovar.

After a breakout 2021 where Wiemer slashed .296/.403/.556 between single-A and high-A ball in the Brewers minor league system, Wiemer has continued to play well this year. He’s slashed .248/.327/.459 across 343 plate appearances in double-A this season, with 15 homers, 45 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

Wiemer, who figures to don a Brewers uniform in 2023 or 2024 barring a trade, has enough power to make it as an everyday player in the majors, but his strikeouts are a concern, as he’s struck out 102 times this season (29.7% strikeout rate).

Wiemer’s addition makes him the third Brewer prospect to make it to the Futures Game this year, as he joins Antoine Kelly and Jackson Chourio.

Wiemer replaces the Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar on the roster. Tovar, who is the Rockies’ No. 2 prospect, is currently on the injured list but is slashing .318/.386/.545 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs in double-A this season.

The 2022 MLB Futures Game will be played at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16 at 6 p.m. CT. It will be live streamed on Peacock and re-aired on MLB Network Sunday at 8 a.m. CT.