Josh Hader falls apart in 9th, Brewers lose 8-5 in walkoff fashion

The Brewers lost game two of their four-game series against the San Francisco Giants in stunning fashion Friday night, as the Giants rallied for six runs in the bottom of the ninth to win 8-5.

Brandon Woodruff started for the Brewers and didn’t look great out the gates. He allowed baserunners in each of the first three innings but managed to hold the Giants to two runs, which scored on a LaMonte Wade Jr. triple in the second inning.

After stranding the bases loaded in the third inning, Woodruff settled down and made it through 5 2⁄ 3 innings without any more damage, striking out four but giving up five hits and five walks to go with the two earned runs.

On the other side of the ball, the Brewers couldn’t get much going against Alex Wood until the fifth inning. Wood struck out both Luis Urias and Pedro Severino to start the inning, but the Brewers then rallied with singles by Kolten Wong and Jonathan Davis followed by an error by Wade to allow Wong to score.

Wood was then pulled in favor of Tyler Rogers, who entered with two outs and runners at the corners. The Brewers wouldn’t stop their barrage against the submarine pitcher, as Willy Adames walked before Andrew McCutchen hit a bases-clearing double to give the Brewers a 4-2 lead. Rogers then hit Rowdy Tellez with a pitch before giving up a single to Hunter Renfroe and walking Urias on four pitches to allow McCutchen to score.

With a 5-2 lead entering the bottom of the fifth, the Brewers looked like they were in great position to take game two.

After pulling Woodruff with two outs in the sixth, Craig Counsell inserted Hoby Milner, who got through 1 1⁄ 3 innings unscathed for his fifth hold of the season. Jandel Gustave pitched the eighth inning and allowed just one hit to go with one strikeout, keeping the game at 5-2 entering the ninth.

After the Brewers couldn’t do anything in the top of the ninth, Counsell put in Josh Hader to try to shut it down. Unfortunately, as Hader has done so often recently, he couldn’t seem to get anyone out. He allowed a leadoff homer to catcher Joey Bart to cut the deficit to 5-3 before inducing a flyout from Wilmer Flores.

The Giants wouldn’t make another out after that, as Darin Ruf hit a solo homer to make it 5-4 before Austin Slater singled, Yermin Mercedes was hit by a pitch and Thairo Estrada singled to load the bases. Mike Yastrzemski stepped to the plate and smashed a walkoff grand slam to center field for an 8-5 victory.

Hader’s struggles continue as he gave up six runs on five hits, including three homers while recording only one out. It was his second blown save of the season and his record falls to 0-4, but most notable is his ERA ballooning to 4.50 on the year. Over his last six appearances, his ERA has increased from 1.05 to 4.50 as he’s allowed nine runs over just 4 1⁄ 3 innings, including nine runs in his last two appearances while recording just one out.

It seems like it might be in the best interest of both Counsell and Hader to give him a rest until after the All-Star break, as the Brewers turn to some of their hotter arms like Milner and Devin Williams in the final two games of this Giants series.

The Brewers will play their penultimate game before the All-Star break tonight at 6:15 p.m. CT as they look to bounce back.