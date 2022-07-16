Game Thread #92: Milwaukee Brewers (50-41) vs San Francisco Giants (46-43)

Let’s just forget yesterday happened, ok? It’s a new day and the Brewers have a new chance to win. Eric Lauer is on the mound for his final start before the All-Star Break. His numbers have steadily crept up and he’s now sitting at a 3.83 ERA and 4.59 FIP. However, he’s still been solid for the Brewers, keeping them in just about every game and giving them a chance to win. On the other side, Alex Wood opposes for the Giants. His ERA and FIP are the reverse of Lauer, where his 4.20 ERA is higher than his 3.10 FIP.
First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. CT on Fox Sports and the Brewers Radio Network.
Here are the lineups for this evening:
Start fresh.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 16, 2022
: @MLBONFOX
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/5MIYpe3hIH
Saturday squad— SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 16, 2022
⏰: 4:15 p.m.
: @MLBONFOX
: @KNBR
#SFGameUp | @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/rHOhnbr4G9
Loading comments...