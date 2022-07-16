 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #92: Milwaukee Brewers (50-41) vs San Francisco Giants (46-43)

It’s a new day, so let’s forget about yesterday

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s just forget yesterday happened, ok? It’s a new day and the Brewers have a new chance to win. Eric Lauer is on the mound for his final start before the All-Star Break. His numbers have steadily crept up and he’s now sitting at a 3.83 ERA and 4.59 FIP. However, he’s still been solid for the Brewers, keeping them in just about every game and giving them a chance to win. On the other side, Alex Wood opposes for the Giants. His ERA and FIP are the reverse of Lauer, where his 4.20 ERA is higher than his 3.10 FIP.

First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. CT on Fox Sports and the Brewers Radio Network.

Here are the lineups for this evening:

