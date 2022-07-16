Devin Williams named to NL All-Star team, per report

For the first time in his career, Devin Williams is heading to the All-Star Game. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Devin Williams will be named to the NL All-Star team.

Williams has been stellar this season, though the season didn’t start well for him. On May 10, he was sitting at a 5.73 ERA and 2.93 FIP after allowing three runs in relief to the Reds. Since then, he has been incredible. Over 26 appearances after that game (24.2 innings pitched), he has allowed a grand total of 0 runs, 8 hits, and 8 walks. Meanwhile, he has struck out 40 in that same period. That’s a batting line allowed of .099/.180/.111. In total this season, he has a 1.77 ERA and 1.49 FIP, with 59 strikeouts compared to 19 walks.

Even though Williams has been dominant for the Brewers for three years, this is his first All-Star appearance. In his rookie season of 2020, he finished the season with a 0.33 ERA and 0.86 FIP, winning the NL Rookie of the Year award and finishing 7th in the Cy Young vote and 18th in the MVP vote. However, since there was no All-Star Game that year, he couldn’t earn an appearance. In 2021, he started off slow as well and while his stats did improve by the All-Star Break, it wasn’t enough to earn a spot on the team. This year, it looked like his slow start might get him again. However, his dominance got him a spot on the team, even if it happened a little late.

The move hasn’t been made official yet, but typically starting pitchers named to the All-Star team will drop out if they pitch the Saturday or Sunday before the game. That means a few spots will usually open up, so Williams taking one of those spots would make sense.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.