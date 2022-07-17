 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #93: Milwaukee Brewers (50-42) vs San Francisco Giants (47-43)

Brewers look to split final series before the All-Star break.

By Herschel_Winkelman
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee won their opener against the Giants but proceeded to lose their next two, leaving Sunday's matchup as the only way the Brewers can even up the series. Aaron Ashby features on the mound against the Giants young star Logan Webb.

The Brewers will then have some time off and watch their three all-stars participate in the festivities.

First pitch is at 3:05 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...