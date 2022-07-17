Brewers lose to Giants 9-5 in series finale

Box Score

The Brewers have now dropped three straight games since winning the opener of their four-game series against the Giants. This was their final series before the All-Star break where they’ll be sending three representatives: Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader and Devin Williams, although Williams is the only one who might actually play as Burnes and Hader have both been replaced on the roster.

Aaron Ashby took the mound in the series finale against Logan Webb for the Giants. Logan Webb posted an 8-3 record entering the game, and added another tally to the win column. Milwaukee scored first though as Willy Adames crushed a solo home run to left, giving the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

The Giants would answer back in the bottom of the inning when Flores hit a sacrifice fly to score Slater, who was on third after a double and a wild pitch. The Giants would then take the lead in the bottom of the second when Brandon Belt hit an RBI single to give San Francisco a 2-1 advantage.

San Francisco put up a five spot in the bottom of the third to completely break the game open. The inning consisted of multiple infield singles, a double and a home run to cap the disastrous frame for the Brewers.

Milwaukee was unable to produce any offense in the middle innings, a theme that has been recurring recently. Meanwhile, Brandon Belt crushed a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to give San Fran a 9-1 lead.

The Crew would pick up two runs in the top of the seventh off the bat of Hunter Renfroe when he hit a double that scored both Andrew McCutchen and Jace Peterson. Tellez then hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth to cut the deficit to 9-5. Milwaukee was unable to continue the rally, and is now only a half-game above the rival Cardinals heading into the All-Star break.

Milwaukee will host the Colorado Rockies for a four-game series beginning on Friday.