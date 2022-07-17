 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers MLB Draft Thread

Stay tuned here for updates on the Brewers draft picks

By Harrison_Freuck
Syndication: The Post-Crescent Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Welcome to the 2022 MLB Draft! The Orioles kicked things off Sunday night by taking former major leaguer Matt Holliday’s son, Jackson Holliday, with the No. 1 overall pick. The Brewers first pick was at No. 27, where they took Eric Brown Jr. out of Coastal Carolina.

We’ll be keeping track of each Brewers pick as they happen, so stay tuned here for updates as the draft continues through Tuesday.

Rd. 1, No. 27 (No. 27 Overall): Eric Brown Jr., SS, Coastal Carolina

*Please note: The featured photo will be updated to Eric Brown Jr. as soon as the official Getty Image is available for use*

