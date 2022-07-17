Brewers MLB Draft Thread

Welcome to the 2022 MLB Draft! The Orioles kicked things off Sunday night by taking former major leaguer Matt Holliday’s son, Jackson Holliday, with the No. 1 overall pick. The Brewers first pick was at No. 27, where they took Eric Brown Jr. out of Coastal Carolina.

We’ll be keeping track of each Brewers pick as they happen, so stay tuned here for updates as the draft continues through Tuesday.

Rd. 1, No. 27 (No. 27 Overall): Eric Brown Jr., SS, Coastal Carolina

