Game Thread: 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles will feature some of the brightest stars, with the first pitch being at 7:00 pm CT. For the Brewers, Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams were all selected to participate. However, only Williams will have the potential to play tonight, as Hader is back at home spending time with his first child, and Burnes will not be active due to workload.

Williams is having another great season out of the bullpen for the Brewers. So far in 2022, Williams has a 1.77 ERA in 39 games, striking out 59 and converting all six save opportunities. While the reliable setup man has only given up seven runs on 18 hits, he still needed some help to get his first All-Star appearance after not being selected in the initial All-Star picks last week. Williams got the call on Sunday that he had been selected for the game, replacing Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried.

Here's how things will look to begin the 2022 #AllStarGame! pic.twitter.com/6LULe7Ypr3 — MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2022

You can watch all of the action live on FOX or listen on ESPN radio.