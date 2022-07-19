Devin Williams pitches scoreless inning, National League falls to American League 3-2

Box Score

In his first career All-Star Game, the 27-year-old Devin Williams got an opportunity to show his stuff on the national stage. Williams got the job done when given the opportunity, but it wasn’t enough as the American League extended their All-Star Game winning streak to nine games, defeating the National League 3-2.

His opportunity came in the 7th inning. With the score 3-2 AL, Williams got Santiago Espinal of the Blue Jays to ground out to shortstop. Next up was the mic’d Jose Trevino, who was able to go opposite field with a little base hit down the line. Williams then ended the inning with a strikeout of J.D Martinez and a flyout from Kyle Tucker. The 7th inning would be all the action for Williams, as he would end the night with one strikeout, one hit, and one “That thing is nasty” from Jose Trevino on a changeup.

As for the rest of the game, the NL got out first to an early lead in the 1st when Mookie Betts drove in Ronald Acuna Jr. on a single to center. NL Central rival and noted Brewer killer Paul Goldschmidt went yard later that inning, launching a 415-foot home run to left-center to make it 2-0. The AL responded in the 4th, when the game’s MVP Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton went back-to-back to give them a 3-2 advantage, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish as they would go on to win by that score, extending their winning streak to nine games over the NL.

Overall, it was a fun night for the fans. Players were mic’d up every inning and the viewers at home were able to get a unique perspective from their favorite players. As for the Brewers, they pick up play on Friday when they start a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field. After a first half that saw multiple long road trips, the Brewers will start the second half with six straight at home. Currently sitting atop the NL Central just a half-game above the Cardinals, there will be plenty of meaningful baseball in Milwaukee these next few months.