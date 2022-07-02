Brewers activate Aaron Ashby from injured list, option Trevor Kelley

The Brewers activated left-hander Aaron Ashby from the injured list prior to Saturday’s game against the Pirates. Reliever Trevor Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

Ashby will get the start today after missing a couple of weeks with left forearm inflammation. It will be his first appearance since leaving his start on June 16 against the Mets with the injury.

He and the Brewers maintained that the inflammation was minor, but they opted to be cautious after Ashby struggled to throw breaking balls in a bullpen session. He appears to be back to full health after spending the minimum 15 days out of action.

The southpaw has flashed his potential to be a solid starter this season but has struggled with consistency, which is not unusual for a young pitcher. He has posted a strong 25% strikeout rate in eight starts, but issues with walks and home runs have led to an underwhelming 4.91 ERA.

Now that Adrian Houser will be out for at least several weeks with a flexor strain, the Brewers will be counting on Ashby to provide some effective innings in the rotation.

After an uninterrupted stay in the big leagues that lasted over a month, Kelley has been optioned for the second time this week. He covered two innings in last night’s blowout win against Pittsburgh, allowing one run in two innings while throwing a career-high 52 pitches.