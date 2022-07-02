Game Thread #80: Milwaukee Brewers (45-34) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (31-46)

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates for the third game of a four-game set Saturday afternoon. The Brewers announced this morning that Aaron Ashby would make his return from the injured list to make the start, while the Pirates will send out Bryse Wilson.

After a dominant 19-2 performance on Friday night, the Brewers will look to keep the momentum against Wilson, who has struggled to an 0-4 record with an 8.29 ERA so far this season and was just recalled from AAA this morning.

On the other side, Ashby will make his first appearance since exiting early from his start against the Mets back on June 16 with forearm tightness. He’s held his own in a variety of roles this season, making 14 appearances (eight starts) and pitching to a 4.25 ERA with 67 strikeouts over 55 innings.

First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.