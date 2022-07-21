Handing out Brewers midseason awards

Harrison Freuck:

MVP: Willy Adames

I was torn between going with Jace Peterson and Willy Adames here, but Adames has really carried the team’s power this season, smashing a team-high 19 home runs even with an IL stint back in May. While his numbers aren’t as strong on the surface as they were in the second half with the Crew last season, he’s still got a 2.3 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. This puts him on pace to surpass his career-best 3.9 WAR with the Rays back in 2019 and his 3.5 WAR across 99 games with the Brewers last season.

Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

This is as much of a gimme as one can get when it comes to giving out midseason awards. Burnes has a 3.7 WAR over 113 ⅔ innings this season, and his 2.14 ERA and 191 ERA+ at the break is even better than his league-leading 2.43 ERA and 172 ERA+ last season which led to a Cy Young Award. He’s also currently leading the league with 144 strikeouts and while he’s giving up more homers than he has in any season since his awful 2019 season, he’s still the pick for top pitcher on this team, especially with Josh Hader’s recent struggles.

Newcomer: Victor Caratini

While Caratini was traded to the Brewers just a few days before the season kicked off, he’s played a crucial role on the team as a platoon option alongside Omar Narvaez following the suspension of Pedro Severino. Caratini’s slash line of .244/.362/.441/.803 is the best of his career, surpassing his .794 OPS with the Cubs back in 2019. He’s also got an OPS of 127 and seven homers, matching his 2021 total in nearly 200 fewer at-bats. Caratini will also be a key player if the Brewers make the postseason, as Severino is ineligible to play due to his suspension. While Renfroe and McCutchen are certainly deserving here, I believe Caratini has added the most value so far this season.

Herschel Winkelman:

MVP: Willy Adames

While Adames’ batting average is nowhere near proficient, he has provided a ton on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball to overlook his poor average. He leads the team in home runs with 19, which is second in the MLB among shortstops. He also has played good defense in the field, and has brought amazing energy and positivity to the dugout. He is also tied with Hunter Renfroe with the highest SLG% on the team.

Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

Burnes has proven over the past couple seasons that he is one of the most elite pitchers in all of baseball. After winning the NL Cy Young last season, he is poised to make another run at the award this season. He has been one of the main contributors to the Brewers' success since Counsell’s arrival and is the backbone of the starting rotation. Burnes also leads the NL in ERA and strikeouts and is tied for first in quality starts, showing just how influential he is to the organization.

Newcomer: Andrew McCutchen

While McCutchen did go through a massive 0-for-32 slump earlier in the season, he has recovered well, posting a .255 batting average, which is good enough for the best on the team. He has also contributed nine long balls, showing that he still has some power. The former MVP is nowhere near what he used to be, but he has come in and given the Crew some much-needed help in both the lineup and the outfield, where McCutchen gets innings when others need rest. His versatility and plate output make him an impactful addition to the roster.

Matt Aho:

MVP: Willy Adames

Willy Adames gets my pick for first-half MVP primarily for his ability to get runs on the scoreboard for the Brewers. Willy leads the team in home runs, SLG and OPS, while also second in RBI and runs scored. Even though he struggles to get on base with just a .294 OBP and .220 AVG, he is their most reliable run producer. At the All-Star break, the Brewers ranked 12th in the MLB in runs scored, even though they are fourth in home runs. His production at the plate is keeping the Brewers in ballgames. As he continues to put runs on the board at the plate, his elite defense is keeping opponents off the scoreboard. His eight outs above average (OAA) and six runs prevented puts him fifth in the MLB for shortstops.

Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

This one seems like an easy one for me. The 2021 NL Cy Young winner continues to dominate in 2022, leading the NL in strikeouts, second in WHIP, K/BB, and third in ERA. Whenever Burnes starts a game, you always feel the Brewers have a great shot to win. A big impact Burnes has on the game beyond racking up big strikeout numbers and limiting runs is his ability to go deep into a game. His 113.2 innings pitched is fifth in the NL. With all the injuries the Brewers have faced, his ability to go deep can protect their bullpen. We saw that come into play his last time out against the Giants. With a depleted bullpen, Burnes got to the eighth inning, only allowing two runs and limiting the need to go to their relievers early. That comfort would pay off, as they would go on to win in extras. If he played everyday he would be their MVP, but for now he settles for just the team Cy Young.

Newcomer: Hunter Renfroe

For a lot of the same reasons as Adames for MVP, the production Hunter Renfroe has had at the plate driving in runs and hitting home runs earns him best newcomer for me. Even while missing some time due to injury, Renfroe is third on the team in home runs, tied for first in OPS, SLG and fifth in total bases. When healthy, he provides a much-needed jolt to the offense. He has a cannon for an arm and has shown that in the first half. His overall range as a fielder and hitter makes him a much-welcomed addition in 2022, and is one of the consistent bright spots in the lineup when healthy.

Jack Stern:

MVP: Jace Peterson

Peterson emerged as a solid utility player for the Brewers last season, and he has followed it up with a career year. Injuries to Luis Urias and Kolten Wong thrust Peterson into a regular role at third base for much of the first half. He also filled in for a few weeks in right field after Hunter Renfroe’s calf injury. Not only has Peterson been a solid offensive contributor (112 wRC+), he has also been one of the best defensive third basemen in the game. Among players with at least 400 innings at the hot corner, he ranks third in Defensive Runs Saved (+11) and fifth in Outs Above Average (+6). Peterson leads all Brewer position players in bWAR at 2.4 and has a chance to produce a surprising four-plus WAR season as a utility man.

Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

After posting the lowest ERA among qualified starters and winning the National League Cy Young Award last season, Burnes has continued his dominance into 2022. While he has managed to further lower his ERA (2.43 to 2.14), the right-hander has not quite reached the heights of his 2021 performance. His xERA, DRA, FIP and SIERA have all gone up this year. However, all those ERA estimators still check in below 3.00, which means Burnes is still the best arm in the Brewers’ rotation and one of the best in baseball.

Newcomer: Victor Caratini

The Brewers had to scramble to find a platoon partner for Omar Narvaez after Pedro Severino was issued an 80-game PED suspension just days before the start of the regular season. They swung a trade for the switch-hitting Caratini, who has filled the role admirably while essentially having to learn his new pitching staff on the fly. His 128 wRC+ is a career-high, and he is on pace to set a new best in home runs. Caratini has also rebounded from a defensive slip in 2021. In 44 games, he has been worth 1.4 fWAR.

Jason Paczkowski:

MVP: Jace Peterson

As the Brewers have dealt with several injuries this season, Jace Peterson has stepped up to provide stability to the offense and defense in his third season with the Brewers. After a slow start (53 wRC+ in April), he’s been solid at the plate (123 wRC+ in May/June, 139 in July). He’s also provided a strong defensive presence as a utility infielder, covering multiple positions as players have spent time on the IL. His 80 games played are only below Christian Yelich and Rowdy Tellez on the team. His presence at the plate and in the field has helped provide some consistency to the Brewers throughout the season.

Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

The rotation has not lived up to expectations so far this season, but Corbin Burnes has not slowed down. He is following up his Cy Young winning season with another run at the NL Cy Young Award. All of his stats are as strong as ever, with the only concern a higher home run rate. Burnes has some stiff competition this year if he wants to win another Cy Young Award, but he’s right up there with the other candidates and has a strong chance coming out of the All-Star Break.

Newcomer: Hunter Renfroe

Though a few unfortunate injuries have slowed him down, Hunter Renfroe has been a much-needed addition to the Brewers outfield. His 113 wRC+ has helped keep the Brewers' offense in order and he’s provided some power with 13 home runs and a .477 SLG. With Lorenzo Cain gone and Tyrone Taylor still on the IL, the Brewers could use a healthy second half from Renfroe to help keep the offense stable and provide a strong presence in the outfield.