Brewers Draft Signing Tracker

The Brewers drafted 21 players over the course of 20 rounds in this week’s MLB Draft. The team now has until 4 p.m. CT on Aug. 1 to sign each draft pick. We’ll keep track of the signees below.

Rd. 1, No. 27: Eric Brown Jr., SS, Coastal Carolina (Slot Bonus: $2,701,900)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 2, No. 63: Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Crowder College (Slot Bonus: $1,131,500)

Status: Unsigned

Competitive Balance B, No. 72: Robert Moore, SS, Arkansas (Slot Bonus: $915,300)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 3, No. 102: Dylan O’Rae, SS, Northern Collegiate High School (Canada) (Slot Bonus: $600,700)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 4, No. 132: Matthew Wood, C, Penn State (Slot Bonus: $448,400)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 5, No. 162: Will Rudy, RHP, Cal Poly Pomona (Slot Bonus: $334,500)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 6, No. 192: Tyler Woessner, RHP, Central Arizona College (Slot Bonus: $259,700)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 7, No. 222: Ben Metzinger, 3B, Louisville (Slot Bonus: $204,500)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 8, No. 252: Nate Peterson, LHP, University of Illinois at Chicago (Slot Bonus: $171,100)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 9, No. 282: Tayden Hall, C, State College of Florida Manatee - Sarasota (Slot Bonus: $157,500)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 10, No. 312: Brian Fitzpatrick, LHP, Rutgers (Slot Bonus: $149,600)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 11, No. 342: Cameron Wagoner, RHP, Eastern Michigan (Slot Bonus: $125,000)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 12, No. 372: Luke Adams, 3B, Hinsdale Central HS (IL) (Slot Bonus: $125,000)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 13, No. 402: Zane Petty, RHP, Corsicana HS (TX) (Slot Bonus: $125,000)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 14, No. 432: Aidan Maldonado, RHP, Minnesota (Slot Bonus: $125,000)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 15, No. 462: Satchell Norman, C, Florida SouthWestern State College (Slot Bonus: $125,000)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 16, No. 492: Ethan Lege, 3B, Delgado College (Slot Bonus: $125,000)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 17, No. 522: Brady Neal, C, IMG Academy (FL) (Slot Bonus: $125,000)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 18, No. 552: Jurrangelo Cijntje, SHP (Yes, that’s switch-handed pitcher), Champagnat Catholic School (FL) (Slot Bonus: $125,000)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 19, No. 582: Jaden Noot, RHP, Sierra Canyon School (CA) (Slot Bonus: $125,000)

Status: Unsigned

Rd. 20, No. 612: Noah Hall, RHP, South Carolina (Slot Bonus: $125,000)

Status: Unsigned