Game Thread #94: Milwaukee Brewers (50-43) vs Colorado Rockies (43-50)

Brewers look to start second half of season strong with a win at home.

By Herschel_Winkelman
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies to open the second half of their season. Corbin Burnes will take the mound for the Crew facing Antonio Senzatela. Burnes looks to continue his extraordinary pitching.

McCutchen will DH and Yelich will start in left. Urias, Adames, Wong, and Tellez round out the infield, and Narvaez gets the start behind the plate.

First pitch will be at 7:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

