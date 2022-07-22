Brewers activate Tyrone Taylor from concussion injured list

Prior to their series opener against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, the Brewers activated outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the 7-day concussion injured list.

OF Tyrone Taylor has been reinstated from the 7-day concussion injured list. pic.twitter.com/d1rkS8MoTd — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 22, 2022

Because the Brewers optioned Jason Alexander before the All-Star break, there was no need for a corresponding move to activate Taylor.

The 28-year-old has stepped into an everyday role in wake of Lorenzo Cain’s struggles and eventual release. He has showcased his raw power by hitting nine home runs, but poor plate discipline has hampered his overall production. Taylor has slashed .228/.277/.423 for a 93 wRC+ in 62 games.

Taylor took a ball off the forehead at the start of the month and developed concussion symptoms a few days later, prompting a three-week stay on the injured list. Jonathan Davis took on the bulk of center field duties in his absence. While he did not provide much offensively in that span (.604 OPS), he did reach base at a serviceable .333 clip.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Brewers are likely searching for an upgrade up the middle. In the meantime, Taylor will resume his role as Milwaukee’s primary center fielder.