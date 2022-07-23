Brewers walk-off Rockies in epic second half opener, 6-5

Box Score

The Crew came back from the All-Star break with a bang, winning their second-half opener in the bottom of the thirteenth inning. Corbin Burnes started on the hill for the Brewers, facing Antonio Senzatela for Colorado. The Brewers started the majority of their opening day lineup for the first time in a while, since many influential players have been injured.

The Rockies would open the scoring in the top of the third, Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run home run that scored Kris Bryant from first. Burnes was then able to get out of the inning with no further runs allowed.

Milwaukee would answer back in the bottom of the third when Adames crushed a solo home run to right to cut the Rockies lead in half. The Brewers would then take the lead of another home run, this time off the bat of Andrew McCutchen, who also scored Tellez who had hit a double on the previous at bat.

Burnes would hold the 3-2 Milwaukee lead for the fourth and fifth inning but was replaced in the sixth by Trevor Gott. Gott immediately squandered the lead upon coming into the game, walking Iglesias and then allowing an RBI double from Diaz, tying the ballgame at three runs apiece.

The remainder of the Brewers pen would pitch a clean seventh and eighth, with Boxberger and Williams getting the call. Hader would then be brought in to pitch the high leverage ninth inning, even though there was no save situation. Hader would send the game to extras after pitching a run-free ninth.

The Rockies would regain the lead in the top of the tenth off Jandel Gustave, when Blackmon hit an RBI single, which was followed up with a sac fly that caused an error and let Blackmon score, giving Colorado a 5-3 advantage.

Milwaukee answered back yet again, this time it was Renfroe, who blasted a two-run home run to left to tie the game again at five. After no runs in the eleventh and twelfth innings, the Brewers would come up victorious in the bottom of the thirteenth. Wong was intentionally walked and Urias was able to hit an RBI single that scored the speedster Davis from second.

The Brewers will take on the Rockies for game two of this four-game series on Saturday, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, taking on Jose Urena for the Rockies. The first pitch will be at 6:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.