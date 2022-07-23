Jace Peterson to IL for Brewers, out for significant amount of time

Jace Peterson has been an unexpected strong player for the Brewers this season. Unfortunately, the Brewers are going to be without him for a while. Prior to today’s game against the Rockies, the Brewers have placed him on the 10-day IL with an elbow sprain. The corresponding move was the activation of Jake McGee to the active roster.

According to manager Craig Counsell, Peterson has been dealing with this injury for about three weeks. He had tried to play through it, but it got to the point where he needed an IL stint. Unfortunately, it won’t be a short one. An end of August return is currently considered “optimistic”. That means we’re likely looking at a minimum of six weeks recovery time.

In other injury news, Freddy Peralta has been sent on a rehab assignment and will make his first rehab start tomorrow. Peralta last pitched on May 22 against the Nationals. In addition, Justin Topa has also begun a rehab assignment at the Arizona complex.