Game Thread #95: Milwaukee Brewers (51-43) vs Colorado Rockies (43-51)

After a long game last night, the Brewers are coming into today’s game with some positivity, but also a bit tired. Brandon Woodruff is on the mound for the first time after the break, and he’s looking for a nice long start to help keep the bullpen rested tonight. Meanwhile, on the other side, José Ureña makes his return to American Family Field after being released by the Brewers earlier this season. The Rockies picked him up and have used him as a starting pitcher, and this will be his fourth start for them. In 18 2⁄ 3 innings pitched for them, he’s allowed just three earned runs. However, he has walked 8 batters over those starts compared to just 9 strikeouts.

Here are the starting lineups for tonight: