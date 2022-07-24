Balanced offense leads Brewers to 9-4 win over Rockies

Box Score

The Brewers are coming out of the All-Star Break swinging. After a come from behind win on Friday night, the bats kept going on Saturday.

Brandon Woodruff started out a bit rough, allowing two walks and a single in the first. That gave the Rockies a 1-0 early lead. However, that was his worst of the night. He kept the Rockies in check for the remainder of his six innings. In total, he allowed just one run on four hits and a walk, and added on eight strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Brewers were held in check by Jose Urena for three innings, but broke through in the fourth. Andrew McCutchen walked and Kolten Wong singled with two outs to set it up for Hunter Renfroe, who homered to put the Brewers up 3-1.

No one man should have all this power.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/yU7tLgi02w — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 24, 2022

The Brewers then took full advantage in the sixth as they sent 10 batters to the plate. They hit four singles, a double, and took advantage of an error to score five runs and take an 8-1 lead. Kolten Wong, Victor Caratini, and Christian Yelich all drove in runs in the inning. The Brewers tacked on another run in the eighth with two singles and an error, putting them up 9-1.

Meanwhile, the bullpen was able to rest their top relievers with a big lead. Trevor Gott pitched a scoreless seventh and Jake McGee added a scoreless eighth in his Brewers debut. Connor Sadzeck finished the game up in the ninth, and while he did allow two home runs (to C.J. Cron and Yonathan Daza) that let the Rockies score three, he finished up the inning and the Brewers won 9-4.

Kolten Wong led the offense with a 3-for-4 day, and Hunter Renfroe had a 2-for-4 day with 3 RBI. Every Brewers starter recorded at least one hit except for Andrew McCutchen (who did draw a walk).

The Brewers go for the series sweep Sunday afternoon. Eric Lauer faces Chad Kuhl in the series finale between these two teams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.