Brewers recall Ethan Small, designate Connor Sadzeck for assignment

On Monday, the Brewers recalled left-hander Ethan Small from AAA Nashville and designated reliever Connor Sadzeck for assignment.

LHP Ethan Small recalled from Triple-A Nashville.



RHP Connor Sadzeck designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/wQXeGLbKfI — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 25, 2022

The Brewers recently designated Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment and optioned Jason Alexander to AAA, leaving them in need of a new fifth starter. The club has yet to list a probable starter for Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Small was scheduled to start for Nashville on Sunday but was scratched. It now appears that he will serve as a bulk arm tomorrow barring unforeseen circumstances tonight.

Ethan Small will be in the Brewers bullpen tonight. If he’s not needed in another crazy long game, looks like he’ll start tomorrow. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 25, 2022

Milwaukee’s No. 8 prospect has posted a 3.34 ERA and 4.10 FIP in 15 starts in AAA this season.

His greatest flaw is inconsistent control. It plagued him in his big-league debut earlier this year when he walked four in just 2 2⁄ 3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

Since returning to AAA, Small has pitched to a 4.98 ERA and 5.17 FIP in 34 1⁄ 3 innings, issuing 19 walks against 32 strikeouts.

Sadzeck returned to the big leagues for the first time since 2019 last week. He made it into two low-leverage games, allowing three runs in three innings.

The 30-year-old was out of options, meaning the Brewers had to designate him for assignment to remove him from the 26-man roster. This move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster as well.