Brewers recall Ethan Small, designate Connor Sadzeck for assignment

On Monday, the Brewers recalled left-hander Ethan Small from AAA Nashville and designated reliever Connor Sadzeck for assignment.
LHP Ethan Small recalled from Triple-A Nashville.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 25, 2022
RHP Connor Sadzeck designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/wQXeGLbKfI
The Brewers recently designated Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment and optioned Jason Alexander to AAA, leaving them in need of a new fifth starter. The club has yet to list a probable starter for Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.
Small was scheduled to start for Nashville on Sunday but was scratched. It now appears that he will serve as a bulk arm tomorrow barring unforeseen circumstances tonight.
Ethan Small will be in the Brewers bullpen tonight. If he’s not needed in another crazy long game, looks like he’ll start tomorrow.— Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 25, 2022
Milwaukee’s No. 8 prospect has posted a 3.34 ERA and 4.10 FIP in 15 starts in AAA this season.
His greatest flaw is inconsistent control. It plagued him in his big-league debut earlier this year when he walked four in just 2 2⁄3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.
Since returning to AAA, Small has pitched to a 4.98 ERA and 5.17 FIP in 34 1⁄3 innings, issuing 19 walks against 32 strikeouts.
Sadzeck returned to the big leagues for the first time since 2019 last week. He made it into two low-leverage games, allowing three runs in three innings.
The 30-year-old was out of options, meaning the Brewers had to designate him for assignment to remove him from the 26-man roster. This move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster as well.
Loading comments...