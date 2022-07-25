Brewers among teams pursuing Nationals’ Josh Bell, per report

According to one reporter, the Brewers are among the teams in the market for Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell.

SNY’s Andy Martino reported earlier today that the Mets are no longer among the favorites to acquire Bell. He dropped the names of other teams believed to be in the running, and the Brewers were part of that list.

One league source with knowledge of Bell’s market estimated that five teams were pursuing him, the Astros, Brewers and Mets among them, and that Nationals GM Mike Rizzo was focused on completing a deal so he could move on to trading superstar Juan Soto.

It’s worth keeping in mind that “pursuing” could mean anything from placing a preliminary phone call to check on Bell’s availability to putting a legitimate trade offer on the table. David Stearns has said in the past that the Brewers check in on many potential trade targets even if it does not lead to a deal.

Bell, who turns 30 in a few weeks, owns a career .267/.353/.471 line and a 118 wRC+. Since being traded from the Pirates to the Nationals after the 2020 season, he’s hit .279/.364/.484 (129 wRC+).

This year, Bell is sporting a robust .305/.388/.496 line and a career-best 145 wRC+. That would automatically make him the most dangerous hitter in the Brewers lineup.

Incumbent first baseman Rowdy Tellez is still sporting a passable 107 wRC+ with 18 home runs while struggling through a July slump, but Bell would represent a dramatic upgrade. Tellez could still find his way into the lineup semi-regularly as the designated hitter and backup first baseman.

Statistics courtesy of FanGraphs.