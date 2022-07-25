Game Thread #97: Milwaukee Brewers (53-43) vs Colorado Rockies (43-53)

The Brewers have opened the second half of their season hot, winning the first three games in their home series against the Rockies. The series has been a thriller so far, with an extra-inning walkoff win Friday and a 10-9 nail-biter on Sunday. Aaron Ashby takes the hill for the Crew after just recently signing a hefty contract extension. The Rockies are starting Kyle Freeland.

Christian Yelich leads off and plays left field, while Andrew McCutchen hits third and is the DH. Mike Brosseau gets the start at first as Rowdy Tellez gets an off day. Pedro Severino will also replace Omar Narvaez behind the dish.

Gotta get the W tonight. It's time.



RT for some good vibes pic.twitter.com/1LlXYN328s — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 25, 2022

The first pitch is at 7:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.