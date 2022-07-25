A slow day at the plate leads to a loss against Colorado, 2-0

Box Score

The opening of the series was magnificent for the Brewers, winning their first three games against the Rockies. Aaron Ashby was on the hill for the Crew as they aimed for a sweep. Kyle Freeland was on the mound for the Rockies and pitched well against Milwaukee.

Colorado was able to put a run past Ashby in the top of the third when Diaz hit a home run to left giving the Rockies a 1-0 lead. Hampson followed that up with a double, but Ashby was able to get out of the inning only allowing the home run.

The Rockies would score the final run of the game in the top of the fifth inning, again off Aaron Ashby. This time, Daza hit a sacrifice fly to score Hampson, who had stolen second and advanced on a groundout. This gave the Rockies a 2-0 advantage.

The Brewers offense never was able to get anything productive stirring at the plate. Freeland pitched through the seventh inning, earning the quality start and the win for Colorado. Milwaukee had a slight threat going in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and two outs, but Urias grounded out to end the game.

The Brewers will now have a short two-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins before going on the road for a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Ethan Small will take on Dylan Bundy in the first game against the Twins on Tuesday night. The first pitch is at 7:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.