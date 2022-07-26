 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brewers Reacts Survey: Should the Brewers make a splash at the deadline?

We’re back with another survey for our fans!

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

Hey Brewers fans, we’re back with another SB Nation Reacts survey, and this time we wanna know if you’d like to see the Brewers prioritize their future or make a splash at the deadline (which is only a week away, mind you)! Give us your input below and stay tuned for more surveys in the future.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...