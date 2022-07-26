Game Thread #98: Milwaukee Brewers (53-44) vs Minnesota Twins (52-44)

The Milwaukee Brewers will start a two-game set with the Minnesota Twins tonight at American Family Field, with Ethan Small getting the ball for his second career start against Dylan Bundy for the Twins.

Small struggled with control in his debut, walking four and giving up four hits over 2 2⁄ 3 innings against the Cubs back in May, but he did manage to get four strikeouts.

Bundy hasn’t been great in his first year with the Twins, pitching to a 4.71 ERA over 16 starts. While he’s walking fewer than he did last year with the Angels, opponents are slashing .269/.304/.446 against him. Despite this being his seventh year as a regular starter, he’s pitched exclusively for AL teams and this is the first time he’ll battle the Brewers.

The Brewers lineup is once again anchored by Christian Yelich, who will man left field. Andrew McCutchen gets the start in right and bats cleanup, while Rowdy Tellez, Omar Narvaez and Jonathan Davis all return to the lineup, batting third, eighth and ninth, respectively. Hunter Renfroe bats sixth and plays DH.

The big story for the Twins is the return of Miguel Sano, who’s missed the last 75 games after getting knee surgery back in May. He’ll bat eighth for Minnesota.

First pitch is at 7:10 CT and can be watched on Bally Sports Wisconsin or listened to on the Brewers Radio Network.