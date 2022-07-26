Luis Urias’ second walk-off of homestand makes Brewers winners over Twins, 7-6

Box Score

Luis Urias delivered the game-ending plate appearance for the second time in five games as the Brewers walked off the Twins 7-6 on Tuesday night.

It was a strong game at the plate for Urias, who went 3-for-4 and homered in the bottom of the third before hitting a walk-off sac fly in the ninth.

Ethan Small made his second career big-league start after being recalled yesterday. He began his American Family Field debut by allowing a 449-foot blast to Byron Buxton.

A double and a throwing error by Urias put runners on first and second with one out, creating the potential for a blowup first inning. However, Christian Yelich made a running catch on a soft fly ball and doubled off Kyle Garlick at second base to end the inning.

The Brewers claimed the lead with a four-run second inning. Hunter Renfroe continued his home run binge, launching a three-run shot to make it a 3-1 game.

Renfroe has now hit four home runs in five games coming out of the All-Star break.

After Urias singled and Jonathan Davis walked, Yelich laced an RBI double to the left-center field gap, increasing the lead to 4-1.

The Twins would tack on a couple more runs against Small with a two-run double by Jose Miranda in the third, but Urias went deep in the bottom half of the inning to reclaim one of those runs.

Small’s day ended with two outs in the fourth inning because Craig Counsell was uncomfortable with letting him face the top of the order a third time.

Trevor Gott entered out of the bullpen, getting Buxton to fly out to end the inning and close the book on Small.

In 3 2⁄ 3 innings, Small allowed three runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts. In each of his starts this season, his fastball-changeup combination has shown promise, but poor control and his lack of a third pitch have prevented him from settling in and working past the third inning.

The Twins rallied for three two-out runs against Gott in the fifth on a home run by Gio Urshela. Kolten Wong quickly tied the game with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the fifth.

The score held at 6-6 until the bottom of the ninth. A long eighth inning forced Rocco Baldelli to turn to Tyler Duffey instead of another frame out of multi-inning closer Jhoan Duran. With one out, Duffey allowed a base hit to Andrew McCutchen and walked Wong and Renfroe.

That brought up Urias, who lifted a 2-2 fastball into medium-deep right field. That was enough to send McCutchen racing toward home after the catch. Right fielder Alex Kirilloff’s throw went up the first-base line, allowing McCutchen to score and sealing a walk-off win for the Brewers.

The Brewers have won four out of five games to open the second half. They’ll go for the two-game sweep of their interleague rivals tomorrow afternoon with ace Corbin Burnes on the mound opposite Chris Archer.

The game is an exclusive YouTube TV broadcast. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.