Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #7

The Brewers have come out of the All-Star break hot, winning four of five games. They go for a two-game sweep against the Twins this afternoon.

The trade deadline is coming up, and the Brewers have been mentioned as potential suitors for a handful of bats on the market. Where will they add, and how active will they be?

The pitching staff is getting closer to full health as well. Freddy Peralta, Luis Perdomo, Jake Cousins, Justin Topa, and Miguel Sanchez are all embarking on rehab assignments, and most of them are lined up for returns sometime in August.

