Game Thread #99: Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) vs Minnesota Twins (52-45)

The border battle commences for the final time in 2022, as the Brewers and Twins square off at American Family Field Wednesday afternoon. Corbin Burnes will get the start against Chris Archer.
Today also marks the final game of a six-game homestand for the Brewers, as they head out to Boston for a three-game series starting Friday. Winners of four of their last five, the Brewers seem to have regained some momentum after limping into the All-Star Break. Good defense, home runs, and late-game heroics by Luis Urias last night were the formula for the win last night. Today, All-Star Corbin Burnes will go for his eighth win of the season.
Today’s game will air exclusively on Youtube. Scott Braun, Dan Plesac, and Amy Gutierrez will be on the call.
Lineups
LF Christian Yelich
SS Willy Adames
1B Rowdy Tellez
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Hunter Renfroe
2B Kolten Wong
3B Luis Urias
C Victor Caratini
CF Tyrone Taylor
Jose Miranda is 6-for-9 with a double, home run and 5 RBIs in his two career games against the Brewers. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/tXyYaedZku— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 27, 2022
