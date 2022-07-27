Game Thread #99: Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) vs Minnesota Twins (52-45)

The border battle commences for the final time in 2022, as the Brewers and Twins square off at American Family Field Wednesday afternoon. Corbin Burnes will get the start against Chris Archer.

Today also marks the final game of a six-game homestand for the Brewers, as they head out to Boston for a three-game series starting Friday. Winners of four of their last five, the Brewers seem to have regained some momentum after limping into the All-Star Break. Good defense, home runs, and late-game heroics by Luis Urias last night were the formula for the win last night. Today, All-Star Corbin Burnes will go for his eighth win of the season.

Today’s game will air exclusively on Youtube. Scott Braun, Dan Plesac, and Amy Gutierrez will be on the call.

Lineups

LF Christian Yelich

SS Willy Adames

1B Rowdy Tellez

DH Andrew McCutchen

RF Hunter Renfroe

2B Kolten Wong

3B Luis Urias

C Victor Caratini

CF Tyrone Taylor