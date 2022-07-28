Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Should the Brewers make a splash at the deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

Hey Brewers fans, we asked and you answered: 66% of you said you’d like to see the front office make a splash at the trade deadline. While that’s obviously a very subjective statement, I think we can all agree that Juan Soto is the real prize, and with the Cardinals going after him, maybe the Brewers can, too (not really, we all know that’ll never happen).

There are still plenty of trade pieces out there, and with just five days to go until the deadline, we’ll see what David Stearns and Co. are thinking.

In additional news, the national SB Nation Reacts survey had the Brewers ranked as the fourth-best team in the National League, slotting in behind the Dodgers, Braves and Mets. The Brewers currently sit as the No. 3 seed in the postseason, but they own the fourth-best record, behind those three teams and just a half game up on the Padres.

