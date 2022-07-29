Game Thread #100: Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) vs Red Sox (50-50)

For the first time since 2014, the Brewers are making a trip out to Boston.
The Brewers take their NL Central lead to Fenway to take on the Red Sox, who currently sit in last in the AL East. This is a tale of two starts to the second half. The Brewers have been hot to start the second half, winning 5 of their first 6 games. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are 2-5 to begin the back half of the season, with a 28-5 loss to the Blue Jays highlighting their struggles.
Tonight, Brandon Woodruff will take the hill for the Brewers while Austin Davis starts for the Red Sox.
Lineups
Set for 3 in Fenway.


Friday night at Fenway Park.
