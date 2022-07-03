Game Thread #81: Milwaukee Brewers (45-35) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (32-46)

The Brewers will take on the Pirates Sunday afternoon in their series finale at PNC Park. After losing two of the first three, the Brewers will look to salvage a series split before heading back home.

To finish the series and the road trip, the Brewers will send out Brandon Woodruff. In his last start Tuesday against the Rays, Woodruff went five innings and allowed just one run on two hits to go with 10 strikeouts. He’ll look to repeat his performance against the Bucs, who send out Zach Thompson.

After a late scratch of Jose Quintana, Thompson will get the start after being reinstated from the 15-day IL. Thompson has a 3-5 record and a 4.47 ERA through 12 starts this season. In his lone start against the Crew back in April, he went four innings and allowed six runs in a 6-1 loss.

With Tyrone Taylor headed to the concussion injured list, the Brewers outfield will consist of Christian Yelich-Jonathan Davis-Jace Peterson from left to right. Andrew McCutchen will bat cleanup as the DH while Omar Narvaez starts behind the plate.

First pitch is at 12:35 p.m. CT and is available on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

Note: A previous version of this thread stated Jose Quintana would start for the Pirates; the article has been updated to reflect the change to Zach Thompson