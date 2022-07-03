Pedro Severino returns from suspension, Tyrone Taylor sent to concussion IL

The Brewers have reinstated catcher Pedro Severino from the restricted list after he completed his 80-game PED suspension Saturday. They placed outfielder Tyrone Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list, retroactive to July 2, in a corresponding move.
Severino will join the Crew as the team’s third catcher alongside Omar Narvaez and Victor Caratini. He figures to get some playing time despite the production of the Narvaez/Caratini duo. Across seven seasons with Washington and Baltimore, Severino has a career slash line of .235/.305/.372 with 33 home runs and 133 RBIs. Last season, he slashed .248/.308/.383 with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs across a career-high 113 games for the Orioles.
It’s unclear when Taylor suffered the concussion, but he’ll be eligible to return on July 9. He’s batting .228/.277/.423 with nine homers and 32 RBIs over 62 games this season.
