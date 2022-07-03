Hader stops Pirates ninth-inning rally as Crew escapes with 2-0 win

Box Score

The Brewers salvaged a series split with the Pirates Sunday afternoon, winning

Despite being outhit 9-5, the Brewers managed to escape with a victory thanks to a two-run homer from Omar Narvaez in the fifth inning, which was all either offense could muster on the day. With 14 hits between the two teams, the Brewers had the lone long ball while the only extra-base hits for the Pirates were a pair of doubles from Jack Suwinski.

The Brewers nearly got on the board in the second inning after Kolten Wong reached on an error and Luis Urias singled. With runners on first and third with two outs, the Brewers had Urias steal second base. Pirates catcher Michael Perez faked a throw to second and caught Wong too far from second, ending the inning without a run.

The biggest story of the game may have been the Brewers’ ability to get out of jams and the Pirates’ inability to score with runners on, as the Pirates left 11 runners on base and went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

The Pirates had a golden opportunity in the ninth inning, as Josh Hader did not look like himself. After striking out Oneil Cruz to begin the inning, Suwinski hit a double before Diego Castillo struck out but reached on a wild pitch, giving the Pirates runners on first and second.

Hader then induced a popout from Tyler Heineman before walking Ke’Bryan Hayes to load the bases for Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds finally flew out to left to end the game, leaving the bases loaded and giving Hader his 25th save of the season.

Brandon Woodruff made his second start since returning from the injured list last week, lasting six innings and allowing no runs on six hits and no walks with eight strikeouts. In his two starts off the IL, he’s totaled 11 innings, struck out 18 and allowed just one run. He moves to 7-3 on the season and his ERA has improved to 3.95.

On the other side, Zach Thompson lasted 4 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk to go with two strikeouts.

In one of the shakier games for the Brewers bullpen, Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Hader combined for three innings and allowed three hits and two walks, but they did rack up six strikeouts, including three for Williams.

The Brewers now return home to begin a series with the Cubs Monday afternoon. It’ll be a matchup of lefties as Eric Lauer takes on the Cubs’ Justin Steele. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. CT.