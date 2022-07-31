Game Thread #102: Milwaukee Brewers (57-44) vs Boston Red Sox (50-52)

The offense has been hot for the Crew recently, as they have scored thirteen runs in the first two games of the series. Aaron Ashby is on the hill for the Brewers as he looks to earn the sweep. Josh Winkcowski will pitch for Boston.

Yelich will start in left with McCutchen as the DH. Taylor starts in center field and Counsell elected to go with his usual infield.

The first pitch is at 12:35 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.